Women Peace league kicks off at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) : Women Peace League, a cricket event of female students belonging to universities of Southern Punjab began at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur IUB ) on Friday.

IUB Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob and Ali Khan Tareen, President Grassroots Cricket Limited and owner PSL franchise Multan Sultans unveiled the Women Peace League Trophy on this occasion.

The vice chancellor praised the organizers for initiating a healthy activity for female students and hope that the event will inculcate leadership qualities of athletes.

Ali Khan Tareen said that as many as 8 women cricket teams are participating in the peace league which will boost sports talent in the region. Meanwhile, IUB Rohi defeated IUB Challengers with 8 wickets.