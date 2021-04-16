Women players to start training at Moin Khan Academy from tomorrow

(@fidahassanain)

PCB says 26 women cricketers will undergo skills and fitness training at the DHA Sports Club Moin Khan Academy during National Women High Performance Camp.

Head Coach David Hemp who is currently conducting a camp for the emerging women players at the same venue will take charge of this camp once it formally commences on Saturday 24 April following a seven-day quarantine period for the players in a Karachi hotel between 17-23 April.

In accordance with the PCB’s Covid-19 protocols, all those involved in the camp will undergo two tests before their integration in the bio-secure environment.

Their first test will be held at their residence before their departure for the camp and those who return negative tests will undergo second testing on 17 April upon their arrival in Karachi. A third test will be conducted at the end of the seven day quarantine.

The camp will be held under strict bio-secure environment, the players and support staff will be stationed at a local hotel.

Over the course of the 15-day camp which will conclude on Saturday 8 May, the players will train under the supervision of the coaching staff of the women’s national cricket team.

Hemp, Arshad Khan, bowling coach, Drikus Saaiman, strength and condition coach and Kamran Hussain, assistant coach, will work with the players.

The camp schedule has been prepared by Hemp and Saaiman in order to provide the participating players the opportunity to improve their overall fitness, enhance cricketing skills and to prepare them for future domestic and international events.

Besides fitness sessions and net practice, the players will also play scenario-based 50-over, T20 and T10 intra-squad matches during the camp.

Player Names (in alphabetical order):

Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Bibi Nahida, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana Khan, Iram Javed, Javeria Wadood, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Rashid, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz and Syeda Aroob Shah.