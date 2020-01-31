UrduPoint.com
Women Sports Festival Next Month

Fri 31st January 2020

Women Sports Festival next month

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will be holding the Women Sports Festival from February 25 to March 8 here at Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan sports board (PSB) will be holding the Women Sports Festival from February 25 to March 8 here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

A meeting in that regard was presided over by the Director General, PSB Amina Imran on Friday here. Deputy Director General (Technical), Muhammad Azam Dar, Assistant Director (Women Wing) Miss Shazia Ejaz and the representatives of the participating games also attended the meeting.

According to Azam Dar exhibition matches of the various games would be played during festival including Football, Hockey, Softball, Swimming, Baseball, Squash, Netball, Soccer Futsal, Judo, Volleyball, Table Tennis,Taekwondo and Tenpin Bowling.

Swimming competitions will be held at Swimming Pool, Baseball and Softball competitions at Baseball ground, Squash at Mushaf Squash Complex, Soccer futsal at Rodham Hall, Hockey at Naseer Bunda Stadium, Football at Jinnah Stadium, Taekwondo at Amir Khan Boxing Hall and Tenpin Bowling at Leisure City Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi while Netball Judo, Volleyball and Table Tennis will be played at Hameed Hall, he said.

The next meeting to finalize to disciplines and arrangements will be held on Monday (February 3) here at Pakistan Sports Board where various women office bearers/officials of the participating games, have been invited in the meeting.

