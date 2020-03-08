Women Sports Festival: PSB Star win football event

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan sports board (PSB) Star claimed football event of the Women Sports Festival after beating Islamabad Star by 4-3 goals at Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday.

PSB Star scored first goal in the 8th minutes of first half. However, Islamabad Star equalized the match 1-1 goals in the third minute of the second half.

The match was decided on penalty kicks.

PSB Star scored three goals, while Islamabad Star two goals on penalty kicks. Four teams took part in the football event.

Chairman Islamabad Football Association Normalization Committee, Muhammad Zaman and Manager Pakistan Football Federation Qibtia Jamshad gave away the trophies and certificates to winners and runners-up.

Deputy Director Generals PSB, Mansoor Ahmed and Muhammad Azam Dar andother PSB officials also witnessed the match.