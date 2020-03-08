UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Sports Festival: PSB Star Win Football Event

Muhammad Rameez 21 seconds ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 05:50 PM

Women Sports Festival: PSB Star win football event

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan sports board (PSB) Star claimed football event of the Women Sports Festival after beating Islamabad Star by 4-3 goals at Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday.

PSB Star scored first goal in the 8th minutes of first half. However, Islamabad Star equalized the match 1-1 goals in the third minute of the second half.

The match was decided on penalty kicks.

PSB Star scored three goals, while Islamabad Star two goals on penalty kicks. Four teams took part in the football event.

Chairman Islamabad Football Association Normalization Committee, Muhammad Zaman and Manager Pakistan Football Federation Qibtia Jamshad gave away the trophies and certificates to winners and runners-up.

Deputy Director Generals PSB, Mansoor Ahmed and Muhammad Azam Dar andother PSB officials also witnessed the match.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Islamabad Sports Women Sunday Event

Recent Stories

Bangladesh confirms its first three cases of coron ..

35 minutes ago

Over 30 startups participate in Innovation Hackath ..

1 hour ago

43,000 Abu Dhabi streetlights to be replaced with ..

2 hours ago

IRENA invites renewable energy developers to regis ..

2 hours ago

Rabdan Academy introduces distance learning for st ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Scientists Council addresses challenges i ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.