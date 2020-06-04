UrduPoint.com
Women Sports Should Be Promoted : Nasim Athelet

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 06:18 PM

Women sports should be promoted : Nasim Athelet

Women sports and physical education should be promoted by making more separate grounds, special training classes to ensure more participation of female

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Women sports and physical education should be promoted by making more separate grounds, special training classes to ensure more participation of female. "Numbers of females are joining sports like athletes, boxing, martial arts , weight lifting, cricket and football to become an inspiration for the fellow women to challenge the orthodox stereotypes, said Nasim Hameed athelet, the fastest woman in South Asia.

She added that girls were facing many obstacles including cultural barriers but now a days women were taking keen interest in sports heading towards their destinations.

She suggested that special measures should be taken for promotion of women sports and for their encouragement so that their maximum participation could be ensured.

