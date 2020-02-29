UrduPoint.com
Women Sports Week From Monday

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 09:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The Women sports Week would kick off from Monday here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

According to Chairman, Organizing Committee, Muhammad Azam Dar who is also the Dy. Director General of Pakistan Sports board all arrangements have been finalized in the Organizing Committee meeting. A total of 11 competitions would be held in the event including Tennis, Hockey, Taekwondo, Netball, Baseball, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Judo, Swimming, Football and Soccer Futsal.

Tennis and Hockey events would be played on March 2, at Tennis Court and Outer Track ground, respectively while Taekwondo and Netball will be held on March 3 at Biomechanics Lab and Rodham Hall, respectively.

On March 4, Baseball and Table Tennis competitions would be held at Baseball Ground and Rodham Hall, respectively.

The other games to be held include Volleyball on March 5 at Hameedi Hall, Judo on March 6 at Biomechanics Lab, Swimming and Football on March 7 at Swimming Pool and Jinnah Stadium, respectively.

The last competition of the Sports week Soccer Futsal would be played on March 8 at Rodham Hall.

He further said that Trophies, Medals and Certificates would be awarded to the players. Adnan Malik, Senior Vice President, Pakistan Futsal Federation would sponsor the Trophies, Medals, Certificates and Refreshments to the all players and teams.

