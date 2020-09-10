Women Squash Championship begins in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Senior and Junior Squash Championship started on Thursday at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex with 50 females including eight players from Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Senior and Junior Squash Championship started on Thursday at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex with 50 females including eight players from Abbottabad.

Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the Championship.

Former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Squash Coaches Muhammad Waseem, Alamzeb Khan, Tahir Iqbal, former Nazim Sajjad Khan, Executive Members Wazir Gul, Sher Bahadur, players and spectators were also present.

In the opening match of the Junior category, Under-15 No. 1 Sana Bahadur stunned top seeded Maira Khan in a marathon five sets battle, the score was 13-11, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9 and 12-10.

The match lasted for 43 minutes. Both Sana and Maira Khan played well and gave each other a tough fight. Sana won the first set but failed to click in the second and third sets.

Sana staged a comeback soon after going into a set deficit, came back from a 6-9 down before leveling the set at 9-9, and marched into victory at 11-9.

Similarly the same situation was in the last and decisive set when the set was tied 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 8-8, 9-9 and 10-10 before Sana won the set by 12-10.

In the other matches Pakistan No. 1 Komal Khan of Pakistan Wapda defeated Eman by 3-0 in a one-sided affair, the score was 11-3, 11-2 and 11-3, second seed Kalsoom defeated Mehvish by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-8.

Komal, who was also Pakistan No. in the Under-17 and Under-19 categories and played three international matches, did not give much time to her rival to settle down in the whole process.

Minahil Aqeel of KP beat Noorena Shams of KP 11-6, 11-8 and 11-4, Hira Aqeel beat Aysha Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-3 and 11-9.

Kainat Khan of Pakistan Army defeated Mishbha of Abbottabad by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-7 and 11-5, Zohra of KP beat Hifsa of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-8 and 11-7, and Nimra Aqeel of KP beat Alina of Haq of Abbottabad by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-5.