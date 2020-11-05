Women Squash final in Peshawar Sports festival on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Komal Khan of WAPDA would clash against Nimra Aqeel on Friday in the women squash final as part of the Peshawar sports Festival being played at Hayatabad Sports Complex squash courts here.

Similarly Mutahar Ali, Hammad Khan, Mahmood and Noman Khan qualified for the semi-finals in the boys category.

Komal Khan and Nimra Aqeel qualified for the final when they defeated their respective rivals in the semi-finals.

In the first semi-final, Nimra Aqeel defeated Maria Hussain 2-1, the score was 11-8, 8-11 and 11-9.

In the second semi-final, Komal Khan defeated Hira Aqeel by 11-7, 11-6 to reach the final.

Mahmood and Noman Khan qualified for the semi-finals.

In the first quarter-final, Mutahar Ali defeated Momin 3-0, in the second quarter Hammad Khan defeated Muhammad Abbas 3-0, in the third quarter final Mahmood Khan defeated Azam Khalil and in the last quarter final Noman Khan defeated Fahad Sharif by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-9 and 12-10.