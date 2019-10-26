UrduPoint.com
Women Squash Team For South Asian Games Announced

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 07:37 PM

Women squash team for South Asian Games announced

A four-member women squash team has been selected to represent the country in South Asian Games, taking place from December 1-10 in Nepal

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :A four-member women squash team has been selected to represent the country in South Asian Games, taking place from December 1-10 in Nepal.

"Trails for selection of the team concluded on Saturday wherein a total of six female players took part.

However, four players were finally selected to represent Pakistan in the Games," the spokesman of Pakistan Squash Federation said on Saturday.

The selected players are: Faiza Zafar, Amna Fayyaz, Madina Zafar And Muqadas Ashraf.

The players would be given rigorous training to enable them win medals in the Games. Discipline is necessary in the camp and any player not following (discipline) would be dropped and substituted with another player after discussing with the selection committee, the spokesman added.

