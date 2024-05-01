Open Menu

Women T20I: Pakistan To Face West Indies In Fourth Match Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2024 | 12:33 PM

Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow

The match will start at half past seven in the evening.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2024) Fourth T-20 international of five-match series between Pakistan and West Indies Women teams will be played in Karachi tomorrow.

The match will start at half past seven in the evening.

West Indies women defeated Pakistan women by two runs in the third T20 international of the five-match series in Karachi last night.

Batting first, West Indies women scored 132 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the allotted twenty overs.

In reply, Pakistan women could score 130 runs for the loss of 8 wickets.

The match will start at 7:30pm.

West Indies women cricket team lead the five match series by 3-0.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket T20 Lead Women

Recent Stories

Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference under ..

Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad

10 minutes ago
 World Labor Day being observed today

World Labor Day being observed today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

13 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras ..

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

13 hours ago
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

17 hours ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

18 hours ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

18 hours ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

18 hours ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

19 hours ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports