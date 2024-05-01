Women T20I: Pakistan To Face West Indies In Fourth Match Tomorrow
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2024 | 12:33 PM
The match will start at half past seven in the evening.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2024) Fourth T-20 international of five-match series between Pakistan and West Indies Women teams will be played in Karachi tomorrow.
West Indies women defeated Pakistan women by two runs in the third T20 international of the five-match series in Karachi last night.
Batting first, West Indies women scored 132 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the allotted twenty overs.
In reply, Pakistan women could score 130 runs for the loss of 8 wickets.
West Indies women cricket team lead the five match series by 3-0.
