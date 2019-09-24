UrduPoint.com
Women Tennis From Wednesday

Muhammad Rameez 13 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:06 PM

Women Tennis from Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ):The National Tennis Tournament for women, organized by Subh-e-Nau would be held here at the newly developed hard courts of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) from September 25 to 29.

Women tennis players from across the country would have a chance to participate in the championship sponsored by residential Project, 'Eighteen' which aims to highlight the importance of women in sports.

According to Chairperson Subh-e-Nau Mrs. Shahida Kausar Farooq the event, aims in the promotion of female tennis players in the country.

Giving details about the tournament, Mrs. Shahida said there would be six different categories including Ladies Singles, Ladies Doubles, Girls Juniors U-18, Girls U-14, Girls U-12 and Girls U-10 in the event.

The prize money would be Rs 200,000 while outstation players would also be given daily allowances. Junior players would also receive economy class train fares as per PTF rules, she said.

She said the goal of the tournament was to allow female players from across the country to exhibit their skills and engage in tennis on a large platform.

