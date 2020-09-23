UrduPoint.com
Women Trials Under U16 Talent Hunt Scheme Completed In Four Regions: Rashida

Zeeshan Mehtab 44 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Women trials under Talent Hunt Under-16 Talent Scheme in four different regions including Mardan, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu completed, Director Female Games Rashida Ghaznavi told APP here on Wednesday.

She disclosed that the trials in Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar will be completed in the next week and thus the selected probables from all 35 districts in four different Games comprising Athletics, Badminton, Table Tennis and Volleyball would be called to Peshawar for the overall camps under qualified female coaches.

She said it is a key step in the right direction. Through these trials in all 35 districts talented players would come up to the provincial pool of talent, he added.

The short-listed players would be groomed, trained and coached under qualified coaches and would be given opportunities to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Junior and Senior Championships.

The selected athletes comprising Wareesha, Fidiwa, Bushra, Maheen, and Sawara, in Badminton players comprising Sapna, Sundas, Saman.

She said that Secretary sports Abid Majeed has clear instruction to ensure equal opportunities to the women players. She also lauded Additional Secretary Sports and Tourism Junaid Khan and DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak for providing true patronage to female athletes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

