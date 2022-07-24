Women TT, Badminton Summer Training Camps continues in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Under the auspices of the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Women Table Tennis and Badminton Summer Training and Coaching Camps in Abbottabad for Boys and Girls continued in full swing under qualified coaches on Sunday.

The camps have probables including the position holders of the Inter-Provincial U16 Table Tennis and Badminton Championships and medals winners of the U21 Male and Female Games, head of the contingent Muhammad Nadeem told APP.

Muhammad Nadeem along with international coach Hayat Ullah and Miss Bushra (Badminton coach) and Miss Amna (Table Tennis Coach) are looking after the badminton and Table Tennis camps in which medal holders and new players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U16 and U21 Games are participating.

Director Female Games Rashida Ghaznavi and DG Sports Khalid Khan have directed them to conduct proper coaching and training to the upcoming players. He said it is a good initiative and because of them, sports are getting promoted across the province.

New talent will emerge from the camps, not only the national players but also the juniors will get opportunities to advance. He said that the conditions here are very good and this season will help a lot in physical fitness and the players will improve more.

International Badminton coach Hayatullah Khan along with Malik Faraz are giving due attention to physical fitness and basic techniques of girls and boys players.

He said they also conducted matches among the camp's trainees and monitored their performances day to day.

Muhammad Nadeem said that new talent will get opportunities to learn and the game of Badminton will grow. On the other hand, Table Tennis head coaches Amna and Absar Ali are training the table tennis players in two different sessions which include physical fitness and basic techniques of the game. Both are working hard with the players. It is worth mentioning here that KP Badminton and Table Tennis produced international players and many of them in the top ranking at the national and international levels because holding such camps on a regular basis.

When contacted Miss Rasheeda Ghaznavi said that after Table Tennis and Badminton more summer camps would be organized in other Games as well in order to prepare besides searching out new faces in the games so that they should come forward at the national and international levels.

She also lauded the keen interest shown by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Sports Minister Atif Khan for allocating a good sum of amounts for the training and coaching camps. Certainly proper training and coaching under qualified coaches on a regular basis would help in bringing raw talent to the mainstream pool through competitive exposure, Miss Rasheeda Ghaznavi said.