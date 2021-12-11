Women U21 Games in January next year, says newly appointed DG Sports

Newly appointed Director General Sports Khalid Khan Saturday said that the forthcoming mega Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women U21 Inter-District Games, carrying more than 3000 athletes of all 35 districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in seven different Games, will be organized in January next year

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Newly appointed Director General Sports Khalid Khan Saturday said that the forthcoming mega Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women U21 Inter-District Games, carrying more than 3000 athletes of all 35 districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in seven different Games, will be organized in January next year.

This he said during his first visit to Peshawar Sports Complex soon after his appointment as Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while talking to media men here on Saturday. Newly appointed Director General of Sports, Khalid Khan also took over the charge of the post.

Director Sports Integrated Districts Pir Abdullah Shah, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Regional Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch, Deputy Director Finance Tariq Khan, Deputy Director Aziz Ullah, Admin Officer Hayatabad Sports Complex Shah Faisal, AD Accounts Amjad Iqbal, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Jaffer Shah and other personalities were also present.

Talking to the staff, DG Sports Khalid Khan said that we will try our best to complete the ongoing schemes of ADP as soon as possible with the government has already increased sports ADP to Rs. 6.5 billion and use all possible resources for the promotion and development of sports.

He said that the U21 Women's Games would be held in the first week of January.

In this regard, he directed the Director Miss Rashida Ghaznavi to ensure all preparations without any errors so as to ensure due facilities to the players during these Games.

He said it should be ensuring the provision of state-of-the-art sports facilities. He said that the top priorities of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan include sports, players and provision of facilities to them. He directed all the staff to focus on ensuring the welfare of the players in this regard. He said that Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has allocated Rs. 3000 for the establishment of sports infrastructure at Union Councils level.

He said efforts would be taken to ensure completion of all ongoing schemes and provision of funds would be the top priority.

Khalid Khan said that the govt is fully committed to promote sports on priority basis and for this purpose he said Rs. 6.5 billion has been allocated and currently more then 151 playing facilities continued.

To standardisation and up-gradation of sports complexes at Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Haripur and Mardan, lying of hockey turfs at Swat, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Malakand, Buner, Bajaur construction of Squash Complex, lying of synthetic courts for Tennis, construction of badminton hall, basketball courts, volleyball courts would be part of that facilities.