Women Volleyball Trials Under Prime Minister Youth Hunt Program Held In Bannu Region

Muhammad Rameez Published March 13, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Women Volleyball trials under Prime Minister Youth Hunt Program held in Bannu Region

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Women Volleyball trials under Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Program held at Bannu sports Complex with a large number of women players from age group of 15 to 25-year-old turned up.

The women players from Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Bannu districts participated wherein Principal Government Girls Degree College Bannu Musrat Shaheen attended the trials as chief guest. Director Sports Hazara University Khalid Jalal Shah, Regional Sports Officer Shafqatullah, Women Selector National Player Tayyaba and Muqaddis and other important personalities were present.

The trials are jointly being organized by Higher education Commission Islamabad with the support of the University of Hazara and Coordinator Games Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Under the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League, trials more than 110 female players participated in the two-day trials. The trials were held under the supervision of Pakistan's national players, Tayyaba and Muqaddas, in which eleven players were selected for the camp.

The selected players would be kept in the camps under qualified coaches wherein training and coaching would be provided to the camp trainees under qualified coaches hired by HEC for this purpose. The Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Program is ongoing due to the efforts of Prime Minister Program Head Shaza Fatima, Prime Minister Adviser Amir Muqam, Higher Education Commission Islamabad Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Arif Rawan, DGHEC Javed Ali Memon and coordinator for KP Bahre Karam.

After the trials, the selected players will be trained in the coaching camp under the supervision of qualified coaches and will get a chance to play in the provincial league before a selection committee headed by former national team skipper and coach Abdur Rahim. After the completion of this stage, the best performing players will be part of the National League on behalf of their respective provinces.

