Women’s 50 Over World Cup Will Take Place In March 2022 In New Zealand

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:28 PM

Women’s 50 over World Cup will take place in March 2022 in New Zealand

The women’s World Cup was due in Feb and March, 2021 but it has been rescheduled due to Covid-19 pandemic across the world.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2020) Women’s 50 over World Cup that was rescheduled would now begin on March 4, 2022 in New Zealand.

The reports said that International cricket Council announced that the final would be played on April 3, 2022.

Originally, the world cup was due in Feb and March 2021 but it was rescheduled for 2022 due to Covid-19 situation.

Though, it was rescheduled, the same six cities and venues would host the 31 matches during the tournament, with Hagley Oval in Christchurch to host the day/night final.

Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa and India qualified for the tournament, with three remaining teams to be confirmed through a qualifying event in Sri Lanka from June 26-July 10 2021.

All eight teams would play each other in a round-robin format with the top four advancing to the semi-finals.

The last edition of the tournament was played in England which the home side won after beating India in the final by 9 runs at Lord’s.

