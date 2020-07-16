Pakistan Baseball Federation (PBBF) would be establishing the "Khawar Shah National Women's Baseball Academy" in Rawalpindi with an aim to promote the female baseball game in the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Baseball Federation (PBBF) would be establishing the "Khawar Shah National Women's Baseball Academy" in Rawalpindi with an aim to promote the female baseball game in the country.

According to Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, PBBF President the federation was working for the promotion of women's baseball in the country and in this regard Khawar Shah National Women's Baseball Academy was being set up in Rawalpindi.

"The federation will provide guidance and patronage while all other arrangements will be made by the Youth education and sports (YES) Welfare Society," he said.

He said PBBF under the patronage of its chairman Shaukat Javed was working hard for the promotion of youth talent in Pakistan and the establishment of academy in Rawalpindi was also a link in the same chain for which all arrangements have been made.

"The academy will be inaugurated with a spectacular match between Pakistan Green and Pakistan White teams as soon as the educational institutions open," he said.

Shaukat Javed, PBBF Chairman said the academy would play an important role in promotion of baseball in Pakistan and the federation would continue to provide all possible support and patronage for the success of the academy.

Miss Shazia Javed, Vice President, Youth Education and Sports (YES) Welfare Society, thanked the federation and said that Shafqatullah Niazi has been appointed as the head coach of the academy and the registration has also been started.