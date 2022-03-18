UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :A Friendly Women's Baseball Series will be played between National Women's Baseball Teams of Malaysia and Pakistan under the supervision of Pakistan Federation Baseball here from March 26.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President of Pakistan Federation Baseball said on Friday the National federation is working hard for the development of women's baseball in Pakistan.

The series ending on March 31 will have three matches between the two teams.

He said World Baseball Softball Confederation has officially given permission to hold this event and now the teams will be awarded world ranking points for this series.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah said that the camp of Pakistan Women's Baseball Team has been set up in AJWA City Gujranwala for the preparation of the series.

The players attending the camp are Zahida Ghani, Humaira Khan, Asia Siddique, Maida Batool, Sadia Bibi, Zulaikha, Ansa Irshad, Aqsa Abid, Rashida Parveen, Hira, Sidra Riasat, Umm-e-Hani, Noorina, Madiha, Zainab Riaz, Saiqa Riaz. Ayesha, Mehwish Ghulam, Anam Naseeb, Iqra, Anila, Anmol, Khizra, Ravel Farhan, Maryam Asif Butt and Ayesha Kiran. The coaches of the team include Tariq Nadeem, Nisar Ahmed and Umair Imdad Bhatti.

On March 25, the Selection Committee of Pakistan Federation Baseball will announce the squad for the series.

"It is hoped that the successful conduct of this series will go a long way in the development of women's baseball in Pakistan", said baseball federation chief.

>