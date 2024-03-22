Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Caitlin Clark's incredible college basketball career is down to the final games, but the 22-year-old University of Iowa guard's impact figures to be felt for a long time to come.

Clark's deadly skills as a 3-point sharpshooter have made her an iconic talent, taking the all-time National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) women's scoring record and attracting sellout crowds and huge television audiences in the process.

When she scored 35 points in her final regular-season game, Clark overtook 1960s star Pete Maravich for the NCAA major college scoring record -- for men or women.

In the process, a girl from Iowa's state capital of Des Moines has become a global icon, sellout crowds watching her every game and sponsors inking deals even before she departs for the Women's NBA, with Indiana likely to make her a top draft pick.

"It's hard to wrap my head around having an impact globally. That's my goal and my dream and what I want to do," Clark said.

"It's super cool to see who we have an impact on in our state and also in our country, but certainly around the world, too."

The "Caitlin Clark Effect" has produced "Clarkies" the way singer Taylor Swift has her "Swifties" followers. Iowa's women's team sets attendance records wherever it plays and record viewership marks.

Resale prices hit $500 for game tickets and will likely leap even higher for March Madness, with the Hawkeyes a top seed in the NCAA women's tournament and playing their first game at home on Saturday.

"I'm just happy for our program, first one seed since 1992, so it's pretty impressive," Clark said.

"It's really important now, knowing every time I take the court could be my last. I'm soaking that in and going out there and playing my heart out. More than anything I'm excited."

The 6-foot (1.83m) phenomenon finds herself a hero to all who admire her talent.

"It's really special, being able to be a role model for all those young girls, but also young boys too," Clark said. "There's a lot of young boys that look up to us. People young and old idolize our team, and that's one of the coolest things."

NCAA rule changes have allowed her to accept endorsement deals with such sponsors as Nike, Gatorade and State Farm, even finding her way onto tv commercials while still in school.

"What we're doing for women's basketball is tremendous," Clark said. "You're seeing the parity (with men) across the sport be improved more and more and that's what's attracting more people to our game, the talent level.

"People want to watch. When you're given an opportunity and put on this stage, people show up and want to pay attention. We never take that for granted."