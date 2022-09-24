- Home
Women's Basketball World Cup Results
Muhammad Rameez Published September 24, 2022 | 05:50 PM
Sydney, Sept 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :results from the women's basketball World Cup on day three in Sydney on Saturday: Group A United States 77 China 63South Korea 99 Bosnia and Herzegovina 66Belgium 68 Puerto Rico 65
