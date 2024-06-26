Women’s Camp For Asia Cup Commences In Karachi
Muhammad Rameez Published June 26, 2024 | 06:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A four-day training camp of the Pakistan women’s cricket team for next month’s ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 kicked off at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi on Wednesday.
A total of 28 cricketers have been invited for the camp by the women’s national selection committee, which will be onsite to assess and evaluate players’ performances before announcing the squad for the Dambulla, Sri Lanka, event, said a press release.
The players will also undergo practice sessions at the High-Performance Centre on Friday, while they will play T20 practice games at the Moin Khan Academy on Thursday and Saturday. The camp will be supervised by Abdur Rehman and Hanif Malik.
Meanwhile, the PCB has confirmed the team management for the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024. Muhammad Wasim will be the head coach, while former Test bowlers Abdur Rehman and Junaid Khan will be the spin bowling and assistant coaches, respectively.
The eight-team ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup will be played in Dambulla, Sri Lanka from July 19 to 28.
In the T20I tournament, Pakistan are placed in Group ‘A’ along with India, Nepal and UAE. Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India on the opening day of the tournament, while matches against Nepal and UAE will be played on July 21 and 23, respectively.
Players include Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Dua Majid, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Humna Bilal, Iram Javed, Maham Manzoor, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Quratulain, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Yusra Amir, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.
Player Support Personnel for the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024 comprises Hina Munawar (manager), Muhammad Wasim (head coach), Abdur Rehman (spin bowling coach), Junaid Khan (assistant coach), Hanif Malik (fielding coach), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), strength and conditioning coach (tbc) and Waleed Ahmed (analyst).
