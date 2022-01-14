UrduPoint.com

Women's Clasico At Camp Nou On Course To Break World Record Attendance

Muhammad Rameez Published January 14, 2022

Barcelona announced on Friday that more than 70,000 tickets have been sold for their Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid at Camp Nou next month, an attendance that would break the world record for a women's club match

Barcelona announced on Friday that more than 70,000 tickets have been sold for their Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid at Camp Nou next month, an attendance that would break the world record for a women's club match.

It would surpass the previous record from March 2019, when 60,739 supporters watched Barca beat Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

"77,000 tickets sold! Let's get the stadium bouncing!" the club posted on social media.

Barcelona's 147,000 members have been allowed to claim tickets for free for the game, although there is an administration charge of 2.50 Euros ($2.86).

Barca's women's team usually play at the Johan Cruyff stadium at the club's training ground.

The stature of this fixture has convinced them to use Camp Nou, which has a capacity of just over 99,000.

Camp Nou is currently limited to 70 per cent capacity due to regional restrictions around the Covid-19 pandemic but the club hope rules will be relaxed by the time the game takes place on March 30.

If that is the case, the match could exceed the 86,422 fans that watched the men's Clasico between Barca and Real Madrid at Camp Nou in October.

Barcelona's women's team played at Camp Nou for the first time as a professional outfit in January last year, when they thrashed local rivals Espanyol 5-0, although that game was played behind closed doors.

The Catalans will be strong favourites against Real Madrid. They won the treble last season and the league at a canter, finishing 25 points ahead of Madrid in second.

This season, they are unbeaten in the Primera while Madrid are languishing down in eighth.

