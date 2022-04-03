UrduPoint.com

Women's Cricket World Cup Final Scores: AUS V ENG

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 03, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Women's Cricket World Cup final scores: AUS v ENG

Christchurch, New Zealand, April 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the Women's cricket World Cup final on Sunday as Australia beat England by 71 runs at Hagley Oval in Christchurch:Australia 356-5 in 50 overs (A.

Healy 170, R. Haynes 68, B. Mooney 62; Shrubsole 3-46)England 285 in 43.4 overs (N. Sciver 148 not out, T. Beaumont 27; Jonassen 3-57, King 3-64)

Related Topics

Cricket World Australia Christchurch Beaumont Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

2 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

5 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

13 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.