Christchurch, New Zealand, April 3: Brief scores from the Women's cricket World Cup final on Sunday as Australia beat England by 71 runs at Hagley Oval in Christchurch:Australia 356-5 in 50 overs (A.

Healy 170, R. Haynes 68, B. Mooney 62; Shrubsole 3-46)England 285 in 43.4 overs (N. Sciver 148 not out, T. Beaumont 27; Jonassen 3-57, King 3-64)