Hamilton, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the Women's cricket World Cup on Monday as Bangladesh beat Pakistan by nine runs in Hamilton and South Africa defeated England by three wickets in Mount Maunganui.

England 235-9 in 50 overs (T. Beaumont 62, A. Jones 53; M. Kapp 5-45) South Africa 236-7 in 49.2 overs (Wolvaardt 77, S. Luus 36; A. Shrubsole 2-34) Bangladesh 234-7 in 50 overs (F. Hoque 71, N. Sultana 46, S. Akhter 44; N. Sandhu 3-41)Pakistan 225-9 in 50 overs (S. Ameen 104, N. Khan 43; F. Khatun 3-38)