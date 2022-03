Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the Women's cricket World Cup on Saturday as Australia beat India by six wickets in Auckland.

India 277-7 (Raj 68, Bhatia 59, Harmanpreet 57 n.o.; Brown 3-30, King 2-52)Australia 280-4 (Lanning 97, Healy 72; Vastrakar 2-43).