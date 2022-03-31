UrduPoint.com

Women's Cricket World Cup Scores: ENG V RSA

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 31, 2022 | 01:21 PM

Women's Cricket World Cup scores: ENG v RSA

Brief scores from the Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final on Thursday as England beat South Africa by 137 runs at Hagley Oval in Christchurch

Brief scores from the Women's cricket World Cup semi-final on Thursday as England beat South Africa by 137 runs at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

England 293-8 in 50 overs (D. Wyatt 129, S. Dunkley 60; Ismail 3-46)South Africa 156-10 in 38 overs (M. du Preez 30, L. Goodall 29; Ecclestone 6-36)England play Australia in the final at Hagley Oval on Sunday.

