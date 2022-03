Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the Women's cricket World Cup on Wednesday as England beat India by four wickets in Mount Maunganui: India 134 all out in 36.4 overs (S. Mandhana 35, R. Ghosh 33; C. Dean 4-23)England 136-6 in 31.2 overs (H. Knight 53 not out, N. Sciver 45, M. Singh 3-26).