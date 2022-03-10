Brief scores from day seven of the Women's Cricket World Cup as New Zealand beat India by 62 runs in Hamilton on Thursday

Hamilton, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores from day seven of the Women's cricket World Cup as New Zealand beat India by 62 runs in Hamilton on Thursday: New Zealand 260-9 in 50 overs (A. Satterthwaite 75, A. Kerr 50, K. Martin 41; P. Vastrakar 4-34)India 198 all out in 46.4 overs (H. Kaur 71, M. Raj 31; L. Tahuhu 3-17, A. Kerr 3-56)