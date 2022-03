Christchurch, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the Women's cricket World Cup on Saturday as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 71 runs at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

New Zealand 265-8 in 50 overs (S. Bates 126, K. Martin 30n.o.; Dar 3-39)Pakistan 194-9 in 50 overs (N. Dar 50, B. Maroof 38; Rowe 5-55).