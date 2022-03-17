UrduPoint.com

Women's Cricket World Cup Scores: NZL V RSA

Muhammad Rameez Published March 17, 2022 | 01:26 PM

Women's Cricket World Cup scores: NZL v RSA

Brief scores from the Women's Cricket World Cup on Thursday as South Africa beat hosts New Zealand by two wickets in Hamilton

Hamilton, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the Women's cricket World Cup on Thursday as South Africa beat hosts New Zealand by two wickets in Hamilton: New Zealand 228 all out in 47.5 overs (S.

Devine 93, A. Kerr 42, M. Green 30; S. Ismail 3-27, A. Khaka 3-31) South Africa 229-8 in 49.3 overs (L. Wolvaardt 67, S. Luus 51, M. Kapp 36; A. Kerr 3-50)

More Stories From Sports

