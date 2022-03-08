Brief scores from day five of the Women's Cricket World Cup as Australia defeated Pakistan by seven wickets at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, March 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores from day five of the Women's cricket World Cup as Australia defeated Pakistan by seven wickets at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday: Pakistan 190-6 in 50 overs (B.

Maroof 78 not out, A. Riaz 53; A. King 2-24) Australia 193-3 in 34.4 overs (A. Healy 72, M. Lanning 35, R. Haynes 34; O. Sohail 2-39).