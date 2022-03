Brief scores from day eight of the Women's Cricket World Cup after South Africa beat Pakistan by six runs in Mount Maunganui on Friday

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores from day eight of the Women's cricket World Cup after South Africa beat Pakistan by six runs in Mount Maunganui on Friday: South Africa 223-9 in 50 overs (L.

Wolvaardt 75, S. Luus 62; F. Sana 3-43, G. Fatima 3-52) Pakistan 217 all out in 49.5 overs (Omaima Sohail 65, Nida Dar 55, Omaima Sohail 40; Shabnim Ismail 3-41)