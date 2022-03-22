UrduPoint.com

Women's Cricket World Cup Scores: RSA V AUS, IND V BAN

Muhammad Rameez Published March 22, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Women's Cricket World Cup scores: RSA v AUS, IND v BAN

Brief scores from the Women's Cricket World Cup on Tuesday as Australia beat South Africa by five wickets in Wellington and India defeated Bangladesh by 110 runs in Hamilton

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the Women's cricket World Cup on Tuesday as Australia beat South Africa by five wickets in Wellington and India defeated Bangladesh by 110 runs in Hamilton: South Africa 271-5 in 50 overs (L.

Woolvardt 90, S. Luus 52, M.

Kapp 30 not out; A. Sutherland 1-26) Australia 272-5 in 45.2 overs (M. Lanning 135 not out, T. McGrath 32; S. Ismail 2-33, C. Tryon 2-44) India 229-7 in 50 overs (Y. Bhatia 50, S. Verma 42, S. Mandhana 30; R. Moni 3-37, N. Akter 2-42)Bangladesh 119 all out in 40.3 overs (S. Khatun 32, L. Mondal 24; S. Rana 4-30)

>