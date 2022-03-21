UrduPoint.com

Women's Cricket World Cup Scores: WIS V PAK

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 21, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Women's Cricket World Cup scores: WIS v PAK

Brief scores from the Women's Cricket World Cup on Monday as Pakistan beat the West Indies by eight wickets in a rain-shortened match in Hamilton

Hamilton, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the Women's cricket World Cup on Monday as Pakistan beat the West Indies by eight wickets in a rain-shortened match in Hamilton: West Indies 89-7 in 20.0 overs (D. Dottin 27, S. Taylor 18; N. Dar 4-10)Pakistan 90-2 in 18.5 overs (M. Ali 37, O. Sohail 22; S. Selman 1-15)

