Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The women's World Cup downhill scheduled for Saturday in Garmisch-Partenkirchen has been cancelled and replaced by a super-G, organisers said.

Rain forced the cancellation of Wednesday and Thursday's training sessions, participation in one of which is mandatory for safety reasons before racing a downhill.

The racers will now compete in back-to-back super-Gs at the German resort, with the second scheduled for Sunday.

A downhill will be also be rescheduled for February 26 at Val di Fassa, Italy.