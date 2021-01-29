UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women's Downhill In Garmisch Replaced By A Super-G

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Women's downhill in Garmisch replaced by a super-G

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The women's World Cup downhill scheduled for Saturday in Garmisch-Partenkirchen has been cancelled and replaced by a super-G, organisers said.

Rain forced the cancellation of Wednesday and Thursday's training sessions, participation in one of which is mandatory for safety reasons before racing a downhill.

The racers will now compete in back-to-back super-Gs at the German resort, with the second scheduled for Sunday.

A downhill will be also be rescheduled for February 26 at Val di Fassa, Italy.

Related Topics

World German Italy February Women Sunday

Recent Stories

‘Corruption increased, but the man is honest’

22 seconds ago

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review ..

4 minutes ago

Public Prosecution clarifies penalties for disclos ..

9 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh terms Civil Service Reforms as ..

52 seconds ago

Five COVID-19 patients die in Romania hospital fir ..

54 seconds ago

Women university Swabi to launch center for online ..

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.