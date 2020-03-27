UrduPoint.com
Women's Evian Golf Major Postponed Over Coronavirus

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:03 PM

Women's Evian golf major postponed over coronavirus

Organisers on Friday announced the postponement of the women's Evian Championships, put back because of the coronavirus pandemic

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Organisers on Friday announced the postponement of the women's Evian Championships, put back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled for July 23-26, the championship, held in Evian-les-Bains, France, has been switched to August 6-9.

The organisers of the Evian, a US and European Tour event, said they had been approached by the US tour about rescheduling.

"When LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan told us about his scheduling issues, we naturally stepped up. This is how our partnership has worked for the past 20 years," said event chairman Franck Riboud.

Golf has taken a huge hit from the coronavirus with the USPGA Tour effectively suspended until May 17 and the US LPGA Tour on hold until May 3.

The Evian is one of five majors on the women's Tour.

