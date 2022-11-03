PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Women Hockey trials of the Bannu Region under the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program (PMYTHP) on Thursday concluded here at Qazi Mobib Hockey Stadium wherein more than a record 90 girls players turned up.

Pakistan Muslim League Women Wing District Bannu President Sohana Amin Khattak and local leader Sapna Khattak, Youth Coordinator Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arif Rawan, Deputy Director Mariyyah Samin of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, who is also the coordinator for women sports of the Higher education Commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, coaches Barkat Ullah, Director Education Habib Ullah Khan, players were also present.

Mariyyah Samin said that it is very encouraging that more than 90 players from Bannu region participated in the third among them 25 players were short-listed for the camp to be starting from November 25 while the League of the five Regions including Peshawar, Bannu, Hazara, Mardan and Swat would be organized on November 29, 2022.

Sohana Amin Khattak also appreciated the organizers for providing due opportunities for the women players. She said PML N has a clear policy of equally supporting the players. She said Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif directed to facilitate the youth in every game.

She also appreciated Principal Girls Degree College Mandan for extended full support to the girls players to take active part in sports activities.

Earlier after conducting four different sessions out of 90 players, 25 girls players from age 15 to 25 were short-listed for the camp from Bannu Region. The selected players including goalkeeper Wajiha, Nisha Khan Anwar, Kainat, Sakina, Kausar, Laiba Taj, Nishaman, Maryam Khan, Raiqa Iqbal, Hadiya, Fatima, Momina, Khadija, Ayesha Afridi, Ayesha Ehsan, Naima Gul, Bakhtawar, Saima Farid, Sapna Niaz, Karl John, Fauzia and goalkeeper Anila.

The trials were conducted under the supervision of Zia-ur Rehman Banuri and Asif islam, the two selectors sent by Pakistan Hockey Federation. With trials and selection of the Bannu Region players, the hockey trials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in connection with the talent hunt program ended.

The series of hockey trials was completed with the holding of hockey trials in all five regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, in the second phase of the talent hunt program, a five-day camp and league will be held with all teams of the five regions taking part. The best players will be selected and sent to the provincial round. Two teams will be selected which will participate in the tournament at the national level.