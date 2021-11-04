UrduPoint.com

Women's ICC Player Of Month Nominees For October Announced

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 05:05 PM

Women's ICC Player of month nominees for October announced

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced ICC Women's Player of the Month for October

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The International cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced ICC Women's Player of the Month for October.

Zimbabwe's Mary-Anne Musonda joins Ireland duo Laura Delany and Gaby Lewis as Player of the Month nominees for October, after a pulsating ODI series between the teams. Led by the nominated pair, Ireland came back from 1-0 down to win the four-match series 3-1.

Player of the Match of the third ODI, Lewis struck 96 not out to help her side cruise to an eight-wicket victory, taking series victory away from their adversaries. That complimented knocks of 65 and 78 in matches either side. Averaging 87.66 for the series, Lewis will hold the key in upcoming Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier action later this month.

Chiming in with 189 runs at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 108.62, series-winning captain Delany's lowest score on tour was 35, made in the second ODI. Making 86 to open the series, Delany pushed any Zimbabwean hopes of levelling the series out of reach with a knock of 68 in the final match to secure a third victory.

The batter to spoil Delany's day in the first ODI was Musonda, who compiled an excellent 103 not out, to claim victory in Zimbabwe's first ever Women's ODI. It was a doubly sweet day for the right-hander, who led the side as captain.

Musonda will lead Zimbabwe on home soil at the Women's World Cup Qualifier, which begins on November 21.The winners will be announced next week

Related Topics

Cricket World ICC Lead Ireland Zimbabwe October November Women From

Recent Stories

11.11 Uplifts Businesses From 99+ Cities in Pakist ..

11.11 Uplifts Businesses From 99+ Cities in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Fawad Chaudhary trolls Indian Cricket Team

Fawad Chaudhary trolls Indian Cricket Team

7 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase Rs 2800 per tola

Gold prices increase Rs 2800 per tola

2 minutes ago
 KPL teams discuss promotion of cricket in AJK

KPL teams discuss promotion of cricket in AJK

2 minutes ago
 Australia’s PM thanks UAE for &#039;incredible s ..

Australia’s PM thanks UAE for &#039;incredible support&#039; during evacuation ..

23 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notified for provincial metropolis, ..

Power shutdown notified for provincial metropolis, suburban areas

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.