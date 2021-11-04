The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced ICC Women's Player of the Month for October

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The International cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced ICC Women's Player of the Month for October.

Zimbabwe's Mary-Anne Musonda joins Ireland duo Laura Delany and Gaby Lewis as Player of the Month nominees for October, after a pulsating ODI series between the teams. Led by the nominated pair, Ireland came back from 1-0 down to win the four-match series 3-1.

Player of the Match of the third ODI, Lewis struck 96 not out to help her side cruise to an eight-wicket victory, taking series victory away from their adversaries. That complimented knocks of 65 and 78 in matches either side. Averaging 87.66 for the series, Lewis will hold the key in upcoming Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier action later this month.

Chiming in with 189 runs at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 108.62, series-winning captain Delany's lowest score on tour was 35, made in the second ODI. Making 86 to open the series, Delany pushed any Zimbabwean hopes of levelling the series out of reach with a knock of 68 in the final match to secure a third victory.

The batter to spoil Delany's day in the first ODI was Musonda, who compiled an excellent 103 not out, to claim victory in Zimbabwe's first ever Women's ODI. It was a doubly sweet day for the right-hander, who led the side as captain.

Musonda will lead Zimbabwe on home soil at the Women's World Cup Qualifier, which begins on November 21.The winners will be announced next week