Women’s Nations Cup: 3rd Edition To Be Played In Chile

Muhammad Rameez Published November 13, 2024 | 07:42 PM

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is glad to announce that the third edition of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup (women) will be played in Chile from 23 February to 2 March 2025

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is glad to announce that the third edition of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup (women) will be played in Chile from 23 February to 2 March 2025.

The participating teams include Canada, Chile, Ireland, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Scotland and USA, said a press release.

“For us it is a tremendous pride to be able to host an FIH event again. We will be the hosts of a Nations Cup! This is a giant achievement not only for hockey, but for Chilean sport in general. We are waiting for all the players from several of the best teams in the world with open arms for action”, said Andres de Witt, President of the Chilean Field Hockey Federation and the Local Organizing Committee of the event.

Commenting on the announcement, FIH President Tayyab Ikram said, “It’s with great pleasure that we’re returning to Chile for another major FIH event.

The South American country is a rising hockey nation and has always put together fantastic FIH hockey tournaments. I would like to thank Chile for hosting us once again and I wish all athletes to experience a great FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Chile.”

The FIH Hockey Nations Cup was launched in 2021 with the aim of offering a top-level competition to the best-ranked teams not participating in the FIH Hockey Pro League and giving the winning team the option to be promoted to the FIH Hockey Pro League the next season, precisely.

The first two editions of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup (women) were played in Spain (in Valencia in 2022 and in Terrassa in 2024). India won the inaugural edition, whilst Spain won the second one.

