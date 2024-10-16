Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament Commences Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 16, 2024 | 05:47 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 16th, 2024) The PCB HEC Women’s Intervarsity Tournament 2024 has commenced today with 18 universities taking part in the event.
In the T20 tournament, the teams have been divided into eight pools with the top team from each pool to qualify for the quarter-finals to take place on 19 October.
All matches will take place in Lahore.
The 18 universities taking part in the event include University of Management and Technology, Women University Mardan, Lahore College for Women University, Virtual University, Kinnard College, Government College University, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Shaheed Benazir Women University, Government Sadiq College Women University, Superior University, Comsats, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Government College for Women University Sialkot, University of Sahiwal, International Islamic University, University of Lahore, University of Sargodha and University of Karachi.
The semi-finals will take place on 20 October, while the final of the event will be staged on 21 October. The venues for the semi-finals and final will be confirmed in due course. The final will be live-streamed on PCB’s YouTube channel.
