Open Menu

Women’s Softball Event From May 3

Muhammad Rameez Published April 13, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Women’s softball event from May 3

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The women's softball event of the 35th National Games, will take place from May 3 at the KMC sports Complex on Kashmir Road. The teams will arrive on May 1, the managers meeting is scheduled for May 2, and the final match will be held on May 7, said a press release.

Teams from Pakistan Army, Wapda, Police, Higher education Commission, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh have been invited to participate in the event.

A special meeting regarding the event's organizational affairs was chaired by President of the Softball Federation of Pakistan, Asif Azeem. During the meeting, Names for the organizing and management committee were finalized.

General Secretary of the Federation, Naseem Khan, was appointed as Chairman of the Softball Organizing Committee. President of Sindh Softball Association, Prof. Dr. Farhan Essa, will serve as Deputy Chairman, while SSA Secretary Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant has been named as Organizing Secretary.

Ayesha Leena will serve as Event Coordinator, and Tariq Pasha has been appointed Chief Umpire.

Other key appointments include Muhammad Nasir: Venue and Equipment Manager; Faraz Ijaz: Jury and Technical Officials; Ahmed Yar Khan: Security and Protocol; Muhammad Ibrahim: Accommodation and Transport; Murad Hussain: Safe Sports Coordinator.

On the occasion, Federation President Asif Azeem said all stakeholders including the Sindh Government’s Sports Department, and the Sindh Olympic Association are working tirelessly to ensure the successful organization of the 35th National Games in Karachi.

Dr Farhan Essa, President of the Sindh Softball Association, said hosting the National Games is an honor for Sindh and through this event, the message of ‘healthy athletes, strong Pakistan’ will be spread across the country. Providing a safe and ideal environment for female athletes is our top priority, he said.

Recent Stories

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

13 minutes ago
 UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship

28 minutes ago
 Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off i ..

Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait

43 minutes ago
 UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Ab ..

UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..

58 minutes ago
 Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 ..

Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show

1 hour ago
 Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts ..

Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..

1 hour ago
Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's ro ..

Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..

2 hours ago
 First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sha ..

First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare ..

UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare according to international ran ..

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflect ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s visi ..

2 hours ago
 Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,00 ..

Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,000 people in 2007 to 1.8 in 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality awards new stormwater drainage ..

Dubai Municipality awards new stormwater drainage project contracts worth AED1.4 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports