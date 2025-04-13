Women’s Softball Event From May 3
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The women's softball event of the 35th National Games, will take place from May 3 at the KMC sports Complex on Kashmir Road. The teams will arrive on May 1, the managers meeting is scheduled for May 2, and the final match will be held on May 7, said a press release.
Teams from Pakistan Army, Wapda, Police, Higher education Commission, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh have been invited to participate in the event.
A special meeting regarding the event's organizational affairs was chaired by President of the Softball Federation of Pakistan, Asif Azeem. During the meeting, Names for the organizing and management committee were finalized.
General Secretary of the Federation, Naseem Khan, was appointed as Chairman of the Softball Organizing Committee. President of Sindh Softball Association, Prof. Dr. Farhan Essa, will serve as Deputy Chairman, while SSA Secretary Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant has been named as Organizing Secretary.
Ayesha Leena will serve as Event Coordinator, and Tariq Pasha has been appointed Chief Umpire.
Other key appointments include Muhammad Nasir: Venue and Equipment Manager; Faraz Ijaz: Jury and Technical Officials; Ahmed Yar Khan: Security and Protocol; Muhammad Ibrahim: Accommodation and Transport; Murad Hussain: Safe Sports Coordinator.
On the occasion, Federation President Asif Azeem said all stakeholders including the Sindh Government’s Sports Department, and the Sindh Olympic Association are working tirelessly to ensure the successful organization of the 35th National Games in Karachi.
Dr Farhan Essa, President of the Sindh Softball Association, said hosting the National Games is an honor for Sindh and through this event, the message of ‘healthy athletes, strong Pakistan’ will be spread across the country. Providing a safe and ideal environment for female athletes is our top priority, he said.
