QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The winners and runner-up teams of the Women's T20 Cricket Tournament called on President Dr Arif Alvi at the Governor House Quetta on Wednesday.

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Agha, Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan and Secretary Sports Balochistan Amram Gachki were also present on the occasion.

The president said the tournament was an important step towards women's empowerment and promotion of healthy activities in the country.

He said sports events created a trend of healthy competition. The women cricketers proved with their hard work and dedication that the Pakistani women were talented and had the courage to compete with the world in all walks of life, he added.

The women cricketers thanked the Quetta Gladiators and the government for organizing the important cricket league.