UrduPoint.com

Women's T20 Cricket Winner, Runner-up Teams Call On President

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 07:23 PM

Women's T20 Cricket winner, runner-up teams call on President

The winners and runner-up teams of the Women's T20 Cricket Tournament called on President Dr Arif Alvi at the Governor House Quetta on Wednesday

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The winners and runner-up teams of the Women's T20 Cricket Tournament called on President Dr Arif Alvi at the Governor House Quetta on Wednesday.

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Agha, Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan and Secretary Sports Balochistan Amram Gachki were also present on the occasion.

The president said the tournament was an important step towards women's empowerment and promotion of healthy activities in the country.

He said sports events created a trend of healthy competition. The women cricketers proved with their hard work and dedication that the Pakistani women were talented and had the courage to compete with the world in all walks of life, he added.

The women cricketers thanked the Quetta Gladiators and the government for organizing the important cricket league.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Balochistan Chief Minister World Quetta Governor Sports Women All Government Arif Alvi Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

UN Security Council Considering Meeting Friday To ..

UN Security Council Considering Meeting Friday To Address Afghanistan Violence - ..

1 minute ago
 Australia post 121-7 as Mustafizur takes three wic ..

Australia post 121-7 as Mustafizur takes three wickets in 2nd T20

1 minute ago
 Murad Saeed pays glowing tribute to martyred polic ..

Murad Saeed pays glowing tribute to martyred police, armed forces personnel

1 minute ago
 Low-cost grain storage technology to be imported f ..

Low-cost grain storage technology to be imported from Argentina: Fakhar

1 minute ago
 Punjab Sports Minister greets Arshad Nadeem for qu ..

Punjab Sports Minister greets Arshad Nadeem for qualifying for javelin throw fin ..

1 minute ago
 PML-N can't befool Kashmiris by accusing PTI of 'r ..

PML-N can't befool Kashmiris by accusing PTI of 'rigging' AJK polls: Farrukh

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.