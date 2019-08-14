UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women's T20 To Be Included In 2022 CW Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 29 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 05:00 PM

Women's T20 to be included in 2022 CW Games

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :The Women's Twenty-20 Cricket will be included in the 2022 Commonwealth Games scheduled to take place in England from July 27 to August 7.

Manu Sawhney, Chief Executive of the International Cricket Council (ICC), in a statement, said women's cricket continued to go from strength to strength, and "we are delighted and honoured the Commonwealth games associations voted to include Women's T20 cricket at Birmingham 2022." Eight teams would compete across eight match days, as cricket returns to the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 1998, when South Africa won gold medal in a men's 50-over format competition in Kuala Lumpur.

Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said cricket's inclusion in an event with such a large global reach aligns perfectly with our plan to enable more women and girls to be inspired to get involved in cricket.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games would see 4,500 athletes competing at across 18 sports.

The ICC would be responsible for the competition terms and the conduct of cricket, by way of providing match officials and ensuring matches are played as per the laws of the game. The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and Birmingham 2022 would be responsible for delivery of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin DBE said cricket was last played in the Games at Kuala Lumpur in 1998 when the men's 50-overs-a-side competition was won by South Africa and featured icons of the sport including Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar.

"We believe the Commonwealth Games will be a fantastic platform to showcase the exciting sport of Women's T20 Cricket and continue to help grow the game globally," he said.

All eight matches will be held at Edgbaston cricket ground, which played host to a number of memorable matches at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup this summer, including England's semi-final victory over Australia.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 World ICC Australia Sports Kuala Lumpur Birmingham South Africa July August Women Gold Event From

Recent Stories

UAE-UK Consular Affairs Committee meets in Abu Dha ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Embassy in New Zealand organises Eid exhibitio ..

46 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Dubai Insurance Com ..

1 hour ago

Emiratis exempt from pre-entry visa to South Afric ..

2 hours ago

UAE VP, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meet

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Pakistan President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.