Women’s T20 tournament starts on Thursday

Three-team tournament to run from 9-16 January at National Stadium, Karachi; final to be played under lights

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th January, 2020) In a bid to prepare for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, a three-team T20 tournament will be held at Karachi’s National Stadium from Thursday.

The National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship is an eight-day-long tournament, in which PCB Blasters, PCB Challengers and PCB Dynamites will come face to face for national glory.

The final, to be played on 16 January, will be played under floodlights. To maximise the reach of the women’s game, the contest will be live-streamed on the PCB’s YouTube channel.

To provide opportunities to fans to watch the action up-close and promote the game amongst girls, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad enclosures will be opened throughout the tournament with free entry for spectators.

The winning team will bag PKR500,000, while the runners-up will get PKR250,000.

The best performer of the tournament, the player of the championship, will be awarded PKR25,000 and the player of the match, for every game, will get PKR10,000.

Urooj Mumtaz, the chair of the national women’s selection committee, said: “The upcoming T20 tournament provides a great opportunity to the players to prepare for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. This is also an opportunity for all the participating players to leave a mark and put forward their case for the selection.

“The decision to play the final of the tournament under lights is taken to emulate the conditions in the T20 World Cup as Pakistan will be playing two of their four group matches under floodlights.

“The profile of women’s cricket has grown over the past few years and the decision to live-stream the final is going to attract more fans towards the game.”

Schedule:

Thursday, 9 Jan: PCB Blasters v PCB Dynamites, 12pm – Match referee: Ahmer Saeed, On-field umpires: Khalid Mahmood Snr and Nazir Butt

Friday, 10 Jan: PCB Blasters v PCB Challengers, 12pm – Match referee: Ali Gohar, On-field umpires: Imtiaz Iqbal and Saleema Imtiaz

Saturday, 11 Jan: PCB Dynamites v PCB Challengers, 12pm – Match referee: Athar Liaq, On-field umpires: Alay Haider and Abdul Qayyum

Sunday, 12 Jan: PCB Dynamites v PCB Blasters, 12pm – Match referee: Amiruddin Ansari, On-field umpires: Shamim Ansari and Shakeel Ahmed

Monday, 13 Jan: PCB Challengers v PCB Blasters, 12pm – Match referee: Aleem Moosa, On-field umpires: Tahir Rasheed and Azizur Rehman

Tuesday, 14 Jan: PCB Challengers v PCB Dynamites, 12pm – Match referee: Mohammad Javed, On-field umpires: Imran Jawed and Nuzhat Sultana

Thursday, 16 Jan: FINAL, 7pm – Match referee: Iftikhar Ahmed, On-field umpires: Khalid Mahmood Snr and Imtiaz Iqbal

Squads:

PCB Blasters - Rameen Shamim (c), Aliya Riaz, Anum Amin, Ayesha Nasim, Hurraini Sajjad, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Maham Tariq, Natalia Pavaiz, Neha Sharmin Nadeem, Noreen Yaqoob, Sadaf Shams, Sidra Nawaz and Tuba Hassan

Team officials – Waqar Orakzai (coach), Shakir Qayyum (assistant coach), Mahlaka Mansoor (manager) and Riffat Asghar Gill (Physiotherapist)

PCB Challengers - Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Fatima Sana, Hafsa Khalid, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nida Dar, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Waheeda Akhtar, Hafsa Amjad and

Khadija Chishti

Team officials – Amir Iqbal (coach), Shahid Mehmood (assistant coach), Aisha Jalil (manager) and Saima Malik (physiotherapist)

PCB Dynamites – Nahida Khan (c), Diana Baig, Fareeha Mehmood, Ghulam Fatima, Irum Javed, Kainat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Lubna Behram, Masooma Jaffri, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sana Mir,

Sidra Amin and Umme Hani

Team officials – Kamran Hussain (coach), Ali Niazi (assistant coach), Rabail Khalid (manager) and Sajida Fajar (physiotherapist)

Schedule for media activities:

Pre-series press conference on Wednesday (8 January 2020)

The pre-series press conference, involving all three captains, will be held at the press conference hall at the National Stadium, Karachi, on Wednesday at 11am after which the trophy for the series will be unveiled.

The media contact for the press conference will be Mohammad Amir (0312 219 5116)

Match days

A squad member from each side will hold a press conference after every match at the press conference hall at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Pre-final press conference on Wednesday (15 January 2020)

Squad members from both finalist teams will hold press conference. The details will be announced closer to the date.

*Please note, plans are subject to last-minute changes, which will be notified at the earliest convenience, all media persons are required to wear their PCB registration passes during their time at the NSK.