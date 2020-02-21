Tables from the Twenty20 women's cricket World Cup in Australia from February 21-March 8

Tables from the Twenty20 women's cricket World Cup in Australia from February 21-March 8. The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage.

(played, won, lost, drawn, points) Group A India 1 1 0 0 2 Australia 1 0 1 0 0 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 Group B England 0 0 0 0 0 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0Thailand 0 0 0 0 0West Indies 0 0 0 0 0