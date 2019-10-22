UrduPoint.com
Women’s T20I Series – Schedule Of Practice, Matches, Press Conferences And Trophy Unveiling

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:45 PM

Pakistan women and Bangladesh women will feature in a three-match T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 26 to 30 October

The following is the day-wise training, match and media conferences schedule:

23 October

Pakistan women’s team chief selector, Urooj Mumtaz, will announce the squad for the T20I series at 1200 at National Stadium, Karachi.

The Bangladesh cricket team arrives in Lahore.

24 October

The Pakistan cricket team will hold a practice session at the Gaddafi Stadium from 0900.

The Bangladesh cricket team will hold a practice session at the Gaddafi Stadium from 1400.

At around 1330, both captains will take part in a photo-shoot with the trophy, which will be followed by pre-series media conferences at Level 2, Far End Building, Gaddafi Stadium.

25 October

The Pakistan cricket team will hold a practice session at the Gaddafi Stadium from 0900.

The Bangladesh cricket team will hold a practice session at the Gaddafi Stadium from 1400.

26 October

Pakistan will meet Bangladesh in the first T20I with the first ball being bowled at 1300. At the end of the match, star performers are expected to hold media conferences

27 October

No training or media activity has been planned

28 October

Pakistan will meet Bangladesh in the second T20I with the first ball being bowled at 1000. At the end of the match, star performers are expected to hold media conferences

29 October

No training or media activity has been planned

30 October

Pakistan will meet Bangladesh in the third T20I with the first ball being bowled at 1000. At the end of the match, star performers are expected to hold media conferences

