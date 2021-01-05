UrduPoint.com
Women's Tug Of War Competition Concludes In Lawyers Memorial Sports

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:02 PM

Women's tug of war competition concludes in Lawyers Memorial Sports

In the 5th Peshawar Bar Lawyers Sports Gala, the tug-of-war for women lawyers has come to an end with the Faiza XI team defeating Mahosh XI team by 2-1 and clinched the trophy here at Qayyum Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :In the 5th Peshawar Bar Lawyers sports Gala, the tug-of-war for women lawyers has come to an end with the Faiza XI team defeating Mahosh XI team by 2-1 and clinched the trophy here at Qayyum Sports Complex.

A total of six women teams participated in the 5th Peshawar Bar Lawyers Sports Gala. The first semi-final was played between Faiza XI team and Peshawar Bar Lawyers Association team in which Faiza XI team defeated PBA by 2-1.

In the second semi-final, Mahesh XI team defeated Falcon Lawyers team by 2-0 to reach the final.

In the final, Faiza XI team won the trophy by defeating Mahesh XI team 2-1. Special guest Ashfaq Ahmed Khalil Advocate Peshawar High Court distributed prizes along with Aqib Khan Advocate Organizing Secretary, Saqib Khan Advocate, Akhtar Buland, President Peshawar Bar Association. Other important personalities including Ashan, Arbab Safi and Advocate, President of Provincial Wrestling Association Taj Muhammad, Technical Officers Ejaz Muhammad, Muhammad Ali, Uzair Muhammad, Shafiqul Rehman and Zeeshan Haider were present.

