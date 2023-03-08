PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :A thrilling women's tug-of-war competition in connection with 'International Women's Day' was held at Peace school and College Charsadda on Wednesday.

A total of eight different teams participated in the competition. In the first semi-final, Red Star defeated North Star by 2-0 while in the second semi-final, Galaxy Star defeated the Blue Star team by 2-1 and qualified for the final.

In the final, Red Star defeated the Galaxy Star team by 2-1 and won the trophy.

Finally, the special guest gave trophies, cash prizes, and certificates to the position holders' team. He also thanked Taj Muhammad Khan, President Tug of War Association for organizing the best event and hoped for the continuation of such events in the future as well.

Prof. Shamsul Munir, Shireen, Coordinator, sports Incharge Nausheen, Provincial Tug of War Association representative Taj Muhammad, officials Ejaz Muhammad, Atiqur Rehman, Uzair Muhammad, Muhammad Ali, Ikramullah, and other personalities were present at the event.