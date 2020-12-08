UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women's World Cup Race Weekend In Yanqing Rescheduled For Italy

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 10:38 PM

Women's World Cup race weekend in Yanqing rescheduled for Italy

The women's World Cup race weekend in the Chinese resort of Yanqing, initially set for the end of February, has been rescheduled for Val di Fassa in Italy, the international ski federation announced Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The women's World Cup race weekend in the Chinese resort of Yanqing, initially set for the end of February, has been rescheduled for Val di Fassa in Italy, the international ski federation announced Tuesday.

The Italian resort will now host a downhill and super-G on February 27-28.

FIS opted against the long trip to China in coronavirus-hit times for what would have been a test run at Yanqing for the 2022 Winter Olympics hosted by Beijing.

FIS last week also announced the cancellation of the February 18-22 freestyle and snowboard world championships in Yanqing, following similar decisions on World Cup cross-country skiing, ski jumping and nordic combined events scheduled for the resort in early 2021.

Related Topics

World China Beijing Italy February Women Olympics Race

Recent Stories

Ronaldo, Messi, Salah nominated for Globe Soccer A ..

26 minutes ago

'Genuine grievances of people to be redressed on p ..

3 minutes ago

DIG directs to tighten security arrangements in CO ..

3 minutes ago

Britain starts virus jabs as Europe cases top 20 m ..

3 minutes ago

US House Freedom Caucus Backs Trump in Opposing 20 ..

3 minutes ago

49.8% increase in volunteering hours in 2020: Duba ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.