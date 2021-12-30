The two women's World Cup races scheduled to be held next month in Maribor have been cancelled due to the weather, the FIS announced on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The two women's World Cup races scheduled to be held next month in Maribor have been cancelled due to the weather, the FIS announced on Thursday.

A giant slalom was slated for January 8, with a slalom the following day.

The events have been scrapped, with temperatures too high in the Slovenian city which is only 275 metres above sea level.

"Due to the current situation on the track and the unfavourable weather forecast, the races have been cancelled," the FIS said in a statement.

It is the third consecutive season that the Maribor races have been scrapped due to a lack of snow. On the two previous occasions, they were replaced by races in Kranjska Gora.